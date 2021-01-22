Advertisement

134th Annual Ski Jumping Tournament postponed

The tournament usually takes place at Suicide Hill in Negaunee.
By Mary Houle
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming Ski Club has deferred their annual Ski Jumping Tournament to March 6th and 7th.

Both the lack of snow and COVID-19 crowd-size restrictions are the reason for the change.

The Ishpeming Ski Club Vice President Peter Copenhaver says the tournament is essential to keeping the Ski Club running.

“We use this tournament as a main fundraising effort to actually operate the club,” says Copenhaver. “Without being able to have a lot of spectators and button sales, that revenue wasn’t going to be guaranteed to help us out.”

The Ski Club is starting to look at other fundraising opportunities, but remains optimistic for the outcome of the tournament.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The photograph shown depicts a group of individuals approaching the U.S. Capitol Building,...
Calumet man arrested in investigation of Capitol riot
COVID-19 in Upper Michigan.
MDHHS: Restaurants, bars allowed to resume indoor service Feb. 1
Mugshot for Andrew Paul Geronimi.
UPDATE: Man arraigned following hostage situation in Norway Tuesday night
Mine effect snow in Marquette County
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Upper Peninsula Children's Museum launching "New beginnings" campaign
Upper Peninsula Children's Museum launching "New beginnings" campaign
Ishpeming Ski jumping tournament postponed
Ishpeming Ski jumping tournament postponed
2020 tax season presenting new challenges
2020 tax season presenting new challenges
DNR restrictions threaten Michigan commercial fishing
DNR restrictions threaten Michigan commercial fishing