134th Annual Ski Jumping Tournament postponed

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming Ski Club has deferred their annual Ski Jumping Tournament to March 6th and 7th.

Both the lack of snow and COVID-19 crowd-size restrictions are the reason for the change.

The Ishpeming Ski Club Vice President Peter Copenhaver says the tournament is essential to keeping the Ski Club running.

“We use this tournament as a main fundraising effort to actually operate the club,” says Copenhaver. “Without being able to have a lot of spectators and button sales, that revenue wasn’t going to be guaranteed to help us out.”

The Ski Club is starting to look at other fundraising opportunities, but remains optimistic for the outcome of the tournament.

