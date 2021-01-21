Advertisement

WUPHD gives out free radon test kits

January is Radon Awareness Month.
Test your home for radon today.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - January is Radon Awareness Month and the Western UP Health Department is giving out free radon test kits to raise awareness.

Data collected from the kits will help inform residents what actions to take to reduce levels of the gas.

Radon has no smell or taste.

However, it is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the US behind smoking.

Radon gas comes from the Earth’s soil and through the foundation of your home.

This is why the Health Department recommends hanging your test kit in the lowest living level of your home.

“You simply just hang it for three to seven days and then seal it tightly,” said Tanya Rule, the environmental health director at WUPHD.

“Fill out the information on the back, it goes in the mail and you’ll get the results within ten days to two weeks,” she added.

Reserve your free radon test today from the WUPHD.

