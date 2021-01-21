TV6′s ‘The Ryan Report’ gives COVID-19 vaccine update

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On January 15, TV6′s Don Ryan got his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I’ve had flu vaccines for many, many years,” Ryan said. “But, this was something different. As I say, it was a little apprehensive.”

On Thursday’s episode of TV6′s “The Ryan Report,” Ryan gave an update on where the U.P. stands on Coronavirus vaccinations.

According to UP Health System CEO Gar Atchison, around 4.8% of Michigan’s population has received Pfizer shots. In Marquette County, it is at least double.

“We have, in Marquette County, administered 6,308 vaccines,” Atchison stated. “That’s about 10.5% of the Marquette County population.”

However, MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun says there has been a low distribution of the vaccine across Michigan.

“We are getting fewer vaccines than we expected,” she explained. “You may recall back in November, we thought we were getting 300,000 a week. It’s now gone down to roughly 60,000 first doses of Pfizer that we are getting every week.”

Despite the bad break, Atchison did give a positive update on where parts of the region stand in terms of phases.

“There are pockets in the U.P. of small hospitals and small communities that actually received a full allotment of Pfizer, and they took care of their [Phase] 1a. Then, they had plenty of excess vaccines to start getting ready to do [Phase] 1b.”

Phase 1b includes school and child care staff as well as other essential frontline workers. Also, those aged 65 and older are now eligible, whereas before, it was 75 and older.

Ryan says his overall experience was positive and encourages others to get the shot.

“I had a little sore arm the second day,” he mentioned. “But, there’s been no reaction at all. It’s just been a great experience.”

Ryan is expected to get his second dose within the next two weeks.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.