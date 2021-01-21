Suspect charged with break-in at Bark River-Harris School

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Troopers from the Michigan State Police-Gladstone Post have identified a suspect in a break-in at Bark River-Harris School. According to a post on the Michigan State Police app, the break-in happened during the early morning hours on Monday, Jan. 11. According to the post, a male suspect entered the school, shattering a window to get into the main office. He then went through a desk, taking a small amount of cash before leaving. He left the school and gambled with the stolen money at a casino. The suspect has been identified as 38-year-old Iron Mountain resident Michael Raymond Racicot. He has been recently arraigned and released on bond.

