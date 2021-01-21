Advertisement

Ontonagon man arrested for first degree criminal sexual conduct

A 42-year-old man is awaiting arraignment after his arrest Wednesday night.
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ontonagon man, accused of first degree criminal sexual conduct, is in jail awaiting arraignment.

According to the Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Office, a 42-year-old man was arrested at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday on one count of first degree criminal sexual conduct after a search warrant was carried out at his home. No further information about the case will be released until after his arraignment. First degree CSC carries a maximum sentence of life prison sentence, if convicted.

The man is being held at the Ontonagon County Jail awaiting arraignment in 98th District Court. Michigan State Police troopers from the Wakefield Post assisted with the arrest.

