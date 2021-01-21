Michigan Tech’s Mike Zuke named to WCHA 1970’s All-Decade team

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WLUC) - As part of the WCHA’s 70 Years of Excellence celebration, former Michigan Tech forward Mike Zuke has been named to the 1970s All-Decade Team.

Zuke is a native of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario and played for the Huskies from 1972-76, becoming Michigan Tech’s all-time leading scorer with 310 points. He was a two-time All-American, three-time All-WCHA selection, the WCHA Freshman of the Year, and the 1975-76 WCHA Most Valuable Player. He currently ranks third on the NCAA career scoring list and second on the WCHA scoring list with 310 points on 133 goals and 177 assists.

Zuke also ranks second on the WCHA career goals list and career game-winning goals list with 21. His 32-game point streak from November 22, 1975 to March 3, 1976 is the longest single-season point streak in WCHA history and the third-longest on the league’s all-time list.

Zuke was named to the WCHA’s Top 50 Players in 50 Years list in 2002 and to the AHCA’s All-Time West Second Team in 1997. He holds virtually every scoring record at Tech and was inducted into the Michigan Tech Sports Hall of Fame in 1988 as an individual and again in 2016 with the 1975 NCAA National Championship Team.

Zuke played eight seasons in the NHL from 1978-86, finishing with 282 points in 455 regular season games with St. Louis and Hartford. He also played in the World Hockey Association with Indianapolis and Edmonton.

The WCHA’s 70 Years of Excellence celebration will run throughout the 2020-21 season. The league will announce a series of All-Decade Teams along with a Coach and Player of the Decade for the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. More than 200 nominees were submitted for consideration by the 21 schools that have called the WCHA home since 1951. The honorees will be selected by a panel of WCHA staff and media members who have covered the league.

