Markkanen to serve as vice chair on two House committees

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Michigan law maker has been appointed to serve on four committees, including two vice chair positions.

“What I appreciate when these committees are discussed and formed is the background from every legislator that is taken into account,” Markkanen said. “When you put together panels that have previous experience in these areas, it delivers a more tailored approach to policy decisions – and that’s giving the people a good product within their state government.”

According to a press release, Representative Greg Markkanen will serve as vice chair for the House Energy Committee, which deliberates on all issues relating to Michigan energy, including grid transmission and delivery to schools, businesses, and homes.

Markkanen was also named to the House Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Committee, which deals with policies related to the use and management of Michigan’s natural resources and environmental stewardship. This includes forest management, dredging, wetlands, hunting and fishing, and many other issues.

“I thank Speaker Wentworth for these important assignments,” Markkanen said. “They ensure Northern Michigan will be represented on committees that are debating policy issues that will impact their lives, jobs and families. That’s crucial”.

He will also continue to serve on the House Education as well as the House Workforce, Trades, and Talent Committee. He is a former high school teacher for Baraga Area Schools.

