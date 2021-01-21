LMAS District Health Department explains Alger County case increase, vaccine rollout

(WLUC) - The following is a press release from the Luce, Mackinac, Alger, Schoolcraft District Health Department from Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021:

While much attention and hope has turned to the beginning rollout of the vaccine for COVID-19, it is important that we not lose sight that the Coronavirus is still in our communities and continues to spread. LMAS District Health Department calls on all of our residents and visitors in Luce, Mackinac, Alger, and Schoolcraft counties to not give up on the necessary protocols to protect each other, including the proper wearing of masks, staying home when you don’t feel well, and not gathering with those not in your immediate household.

Since the beginning of January, the number of cases in the LMAS counties has risen by just over 10%. However, in Alger County, there has been an 80% increase in new cases from January 6 through January 19, compared to the previous two week period. Cases are tied to gatherings without masks, without distancing, and from some who have broken isolation or quarantine guidelines. As the new virus variant B.1.1.7 has recently been found in lower Michigan and is about 50% more infectious, now is not the time to stop doing the small things necessary to protect each other and keep the numbers down.

With the beginning of vaccinations there is reason to hope, but vaccine demand far outweighs supply. LMAS and the four hospitals are working to get as many vaccinations administered as quickly as possible. Each facility places the necessary weekly order for vaccine, but sometimes these orders are only partially filled, or not filled at all. We must all be patient with this process. Vaccine manufacturers are not just working to supply the United States, but countries all around the world. Updates about any open appointments at the hospitals or through LMAS will be posted on LMASDHD.org, the LMASDHD Facebook page, and through local newspapers and radio. If you have called or signed up online to be contacted, please do not continue to call. We hear and understand your frustrations with this process. We will get to you. We will reach a point where anyone age 16 and older who wants to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, will receive it, but it is going to take many months until we reach that point.

So, please stay strong and wear a clean cloth face covering that fully covers your mouth and nose, stay home when you don’t feel well, wash your hands, and avoid gathering with people who do not live in your immediate household.

We have come too far together to give up now. This process is going to take time. You can learn more about the COVID Vaccine and follow changes in plans and events by visiting LMASDHD.org.

