Hancock man sentenced on child porn charges

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Houghton County man was sentenced on Wednesday on charges related to child porn.

Justin Henry-Allen Covert of Hancock was arrested back in August after an investigation by the Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC). He pleaded guilty to four of the 12 charges he was initially facing:

Child Sexually Abusive Activity

Using a computer to commit a crime

Possession of Child Sexually Abusive Material

Using a computer to commit and crime

All other charges were dropped.

He received a concurrent sentence of 67 months to ten years in prison.

View the original story here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.