Glass re-purposing a collection of success for Negaunee Township

The township has been offering a monthly glass drop-off service to help residents save room in their home -- and in turn save landfill space.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The glossy, glass collection trailer was back in the Negaunee Township Hall lot Wednesday.

It’s been part of the community’s monthly drop-off for rubbish since November of last year.

And it’s been a smashing hit.

“This morning, we’ve had almost every car coming in as bringing glass. Nobody’s bringing rubbish so far. Today will put Negaunee Township near three thousand pounds of recycled glass,” said Township Supervisor Gary Wommer.

It’s an example of the township’s proactive approach to the ‘Recycle 906′ program -- aiming to save landfill space and turn glass materials into reusable products.

“Right now it costs us $63 per ton of what we put in that landfill. Best recycling you can possibly do will be about 35% of your total waste going to the landfill,” explained Wommer.

The township supervisor added there were initial concerns about the project being a flash-in-the-pan -- an unsustainable success.

But growing support from the community and state backing such as from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) has this service continuing three months in.

“The township has been, in my opinion, very good with this rubbish pick-up. Years ago, who knows where it would have ended up. I think the majority of the residents in the township take advantage of this,” said resident Ron Ulvila.

“This trailer is a result of the whole thing. And we got grant monies from the recycling partnership and EGLE. They’re going to Marquette Township and Ishpeming Township this coming May,” Wommer said.

Marquette County residents can check with their individual municipality to find their schedule and opportunities for recycling and glass collection HERE.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

