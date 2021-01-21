Advertisement

Former Packers General Manager Thompson dies

His first draft pick was Aaron Rodgers
FILE -- In this file photo, Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson speaks during a...
FILE -- In this file photo, Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2016.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WLUC) - Former Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson has died. The Packers announced Thursday that Thompson died the previous night at his home in Atlanta, Texas. In 2019, Thompson said he had been diagnosed with a nerve disorder. Thompson was the Packers’ general manager during the 2010 season when they won their last Super Bowl. He was in that position from 2005-17. Thompson drafted many notable players on the current roster. That list includes two-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Ted Thompson was 68 years old.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The photograph shown depicts a group of individuals approaching the U.S. Capitol Building,...
Calumet man arrested in investigation of Capitol riot
COVID-19 in Upper Michigan.
MDHHS: Restaurants, bars allowed to resume indoor service Feb. 1
Mugshot for Andrew Paul Geronimi.
UPDATE: Man arraigned following hostage situation in Norway Tuesday night
Mine effect snow in Marquette County
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Michigan Tech’s Mike Zuke named to WCHA 1970’s All-Decade team
Pistons squander 17 point, fourth quarter lead in overtime loss to Atlanta
(NMU Graphic)
NMU Hockey series at Alabama-Huntsville postponed
Wolverines make sure losing streak stops at one with win over Maryland