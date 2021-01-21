Advertisement

Fire damages downtown Ironwood businesses

No one was injured after a fire broke out Wednesday night in downtown Ironwood.
Photo courtesy: Ironwood Public Safety Department/Facebook
Photo courtesy: Ironwood Public Safety Department/Facebook (WLUC)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 8:04 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - No one was injured after a fire broke out Wednesday night in downtown Ironwood.

According to Ironwood Public Safety, a fire was reported at 135 E. Ayer St. at 8:00 p.m. Wednesday. The first units arrived within four minutes of the call and found a large amount of smoke coming from the building.

A fire was found in the basement area. The fire was under control by 11:00 p.m. and the last responding units left the scene around 12:45 a.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Ironwood Public Safety says two businesses received extensive smoke and fire damage, while one business only sustained smoke damage. A news release about the fire did not give more specifics about which businesses were damaged.

Apartments in the building were evacuated and searched by the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office, Iron County, Wis. Sheriff’s Office and Hurley Police Department.

Xcel Energy, Beacon Ambulance, Gogebic County Victim Services, the City of Ironwood Department of Public Works, the Hurley Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

