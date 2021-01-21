Downstate man arrested Thursday on Capitol riot charges

DETROIT (WLUC) - WARNING: Some details included in this story might be graphic for some readers.

A downstate Michigan man was arrested Thursday on charges related to the U.S. Capitol riot, specifically on charges saying he repeatedly hit a Capitol police officer with a hockey stick.

According to the official criminal complaint, Michael Joseph Foy was arrested Jan. 21 on the following charges:

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and impeding or disrupting official functions

Obstruction of law enforcement

Forcibly assault, resist, oppose, impede, intimidate, or interfere with any officer of the United States

Aiding and abetting

Obstruct, influence, or impede any official proceeding of Congress

According to the FBI’s statement of facts, the agency received a tip on it’s official Twitter account Jan. 10, which included an image of a man with a hockey stick. The Twitter user said, “This is the man that killed the police officer. He hit him with a hockey-stick over and over in the head.”

The FBI document did say that tip at the time hadn’t been verified by law enforcement.

After that tip and subsequent image searches around Jan. 15, the FBI says additional photos were found, showing the man had been present outside and inside the Capitol. A video from a New York Times article also showed the same man holding a hockey stick.

The FBI says that same video shows the man swinging the hockey stick at an individual lying on the ground.

“At no point does it appear that the individual on the ground is acting aggressively, nor does it appear that the attack in justified,” FBI Special Agent Mendes said in FBI documents.

Based on a review of additional images on Facebook, as well as driver’s license images, the FBI determined the man was Foy.

An additional video, posted to Youtube, showed Foy “striking a group of Metropolitan Police Officer (“MPD”) assisting in the protection of the U.S. Capitol who had been knocked down and dragged into the crowd of rioters.”

The FBI said this attack continued for about 16 seconds, before another rioter knocked Foy down.

Later on in the Youtube video, Foy is seen motioning towards the Capitol building to others in the crowd, and then he is “seen crawling through a broken window into the U.S. Capitol.”

Foy is expected to be arraigned on his charges Thursday.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

