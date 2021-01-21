COVID-19 vaccine appointments full through Dickinson-Iron District Health Department

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) -COVID-19 vaccine appointment sign-ups were completely filled in less than 30 minutes, for the Dickinson and Iron Counties. 10 a.m. central time Wednesday, was the magic number that allowed many older residents, in the two counties, to secure an appointment.

Daren Deyaert, the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department director says between the two counties 465 appointments were available; both counties had 160 slots open online but those filled fast.

“Dickinson County took 6 minutes, Iron County took 11 minutes,” he explained.

Deyaert said the rest of the appointments were scheduled by phone calls, but between the two areas, those filled in 20 minutes.

“We have roughly 8,600 people that meet the criteria right now, for 65 year olds, and there’s a lot of demand that we have on hand,” he said.

He says right now that is the main problem.

“It’s not the ability to get the vaccine out to the public, it’s the amount that’s coming into the community,” said Deyaert.

He says Dickinson County alone only receives 975 doses each week, but that gets allocated to Bellin, DCH, and the health department. Deyaert says they all are asking for more.

“So far, we’ve just been receiving one allocation a week. The state has made indications they would like to bump that up, but we have no indication that it’s going to happen yet,” he added.

The health department says they will NOT be scheduling any more appointments until additional doses have been received.

The DIDHD will host its second vaccine clinic Friday, in both counties. Deyaert says after Friday, nearly 10% of the 65 and older population in both counties, will have gotten the first shot.

As for future COVID-19 vaccine appointments, Deyeart asks people to not call the department, but they will notify the community when more vaccines are available. You can also visit the DIDHD website for any open appointments due to cancellation.

