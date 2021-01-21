Advertisement

Brisk Winds with Increasing Lake Effect Snow Thursday

First in the West and then the Northwest-wind Snow Belts
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday: Snow showers increasing in the west and then northwest-wind snow belts of Lake Superior

Highs: 20s to 30s, temperatures falling over western sections in the afternoon

Friday: Cold with snow showers and flurries, mainly north

Highs: mostly in the teens

Saturday: Some flurries and snow showers east, partly cloudy

Highs: centered around 20

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, chance of some light snow

Highs: around 20 into the 20s

Look for seasonable weather next week.  Temperatures will center close to average with a few days above and some a little below normal.  No major snowfalls are expected.

Mine effect snow in Marquette County

