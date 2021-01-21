Advertisement

Restaurants will be allowed to reopen on Feb. 1

MDHHS says while indoor dining will resume, restrictions will still be in place.
COVID-19 in Upper Michigan.(WLUC/CDC)
By Nick Friend
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services tells TV6 that restaurants and bars will be allowed to reopen on Feb. 1.

MDHHS says while indoor dining will resume, restrictions will still be in place. It remains unclear what those will be. Previously, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said a mask mandate, capacity limits and a curfew would be in place. The state will announce further details on Friday.

This will end a more than two month ban on indoor dining across the state.

TV6 and FOX UP will provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

