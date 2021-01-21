Restaurants will be allowed to reopen on Feb. 1

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services tells TV6 that restaurants and bars will be allowed to reopen on Feb. 1.

MDHHS says while indoor dining will resume, restrictions will still be in place. It remains unclear what those will be. Previously, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said a mask mandate, capacity limits and a curfew would be in place. The state will announce further details on Friday.

This will end a more than two month ban on indoor dining across the state.

