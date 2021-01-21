Advertisement

Body recovered from Big Bay de Noc

Few details are immediately available.
Few details are immediately available.
The area in Garden Township where friends of the victim say they fell through the ice of Big Bay de Noc.(WLUC)
By Grace Blair and TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A body has been recovered from Lake Michigan in Garden Township Thursday.

Few details are known, but friends of the victim tell TV6 they think the victim went out on the ice in Big Bay de Noc when it was dark and fell through.

One friend even told TV6 the victim’s ice shack is still on the ice.

He also said he believes that Wednesday’s strong winds made the ice less stable.

No other details are immediately known. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

