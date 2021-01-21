Body recovered from Big Bay de Noc

GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A body has been recovered from Lake Michigan in Garden Township Thursday.

Few details are known, but friends of the victim tell TV6 they think the victim went out on the ice in Big Bay de Noc when it was dark and fell through.

One friend even told TV6 the victim’s ice shack is still on the ice.

He also said he believes that Wednesday’s strong winds made the ice less stable.

No other details are immediately known. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.