As tax season looms experts say professional preparers can help with a complicated year

By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tax season is nearly upon us and experts say this year there are significant changes that might make hiring a professional the best option.

Many questions have been raised about 2020 stimulus checks, which do not count as taxable income. Tax professionals, like H&R Block, say when you file, the IRS asks if you received your stimulus, to ensure it was delivered. With a higher amount of people filing for unemployment this year, many for the first time, having a pro look at your taxes could save you money in the end.

“This is one of those years where there’s a lot of new wrinkles and pitfalls and benefits hidden in the changes that congress has made which would behoove many people to seek professional advice with their taxes,” said G.G. Gordon, Senior Tax preparer for H&R Block.

H&R Block and other tax services are encouraging drop-off and online tax preparation this year. For now the tax deadline is back to the traditional April 15 date.

