A blustery & snowy end to the week
A strong system is moving east into Ontario. Ahead of it, winds have been gusty with many places pushing more than 30mph. It’s also brought in warmer air. A secondary cold front dives south this afternoon. This will bring a band of moderate to heavy snow followed by lake effect snow along the northwest wind belts. Snow amounts will range 3-6″ with the highest amounts along the northwest wind belts. In the wake of this system a surge of cold air moves. Wind chills could drop to single below zero.
Today: Windy and snowy by the afternoon
>Highs: Low to mid-30s
Friday: Chilly conditions with continuous snow showers
>Highs: Low to mid-teens
Saturday: Mostly to partly cloudy and cool
>Highs: Upper teens to low 20s
Sunday: Widespread light snow and seasonal
>Highs: Low 20s
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers
>Highs: Low 20s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Low to mid-20s
Wednesday: Cloudy and breezy
>Highs: Mainly 20s
