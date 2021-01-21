Advertisement

A blustery & snowy end to the week

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
A strong system is moving east into Ontario. Ahead of it, winds have been gusty with many places pushing more than 30mph. It’s also brought in warmer air. A secondary cold front dives south this afternoon. This will bring a band of moderate to heavy snow followed by lake effect snow along the northwest wind belts. Snow amounts will range 3-6″ with the highest amounts along the northwest wind belts. In the wake of this system a surge of cold air moves. Wind chills could drop to single below zero.

Today: Windy and snowy by the afternoon

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Friday: Chilly conditions with continuous snow showers

>Highs: Low to mid-teens

Saturday: Mostly to partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: Upper teens to low 20s

Sunday: Widespread light snow and seasonal

>Highs: Low 20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers

>Highs: Low 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Wednesday: Cloudy and breezy

>Highs: Mainly 20s

