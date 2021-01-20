WUPHD aims to change community perception of substance abuse disorder

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Western UP Health Department is running a survey that will shape how it moves forward with addiction recovery programs.

Gail Ploe, the programs coordinator, said families need more support as a whole when it comes to substance abuse disorder in the western UP.

“I can tell you,” said Ploe. “That there [are] not a lot of services in our area for the moms and dads and children... and anybody who love someone with a substance abuse disorder.”

Ploe said family involvement is a very important aspect of addiction recovery.

“It’s pretty awful to have a front-row seat to somebody’s struggle with that and not be able to help them,” she said. “Also, not having a lot of options for helping yourself.”

The project started when the Health Department applied for a $200,000 Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) planning grant.

The program then partnered closely with Dial Help, The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community, and the Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indian Tribe.

Ploe said together the partners will take a close look over 18 months at what lacks and what works for addiction treatment in the western UP.

“Part of the reason we’re doing this survey is we really want to hear from the community,” said Ploe. “We want to hear from you whether or not you personally have struggled with addiction, or a family member or loved one [has]. Even if you haven’t we want to hear from you.”

Ploe shared a quote that said, “nothing about us, without us.” This is why WUPHD and its partners need the community to take their survey.

