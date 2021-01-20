Advertisement

Wolverines make sure losing streak stops at one with win over Maryland

Early 14 point lead sets the pace
(WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLUC) - Mike Smith made three early 3-pointers as No. 7 Michigan raced to a 17-3 lead, and the Wolverines had little difficulty beating Maryland 87-63. Michigan made its first five 3s in an opening flurry that put the Wolverines in immediate control. Michigan led 42-25 at halftime and stretched its advantage to as many as 25 points in the second. Isaiah Livers led Michigan with 20 points and Franz Wagner contributed 15. Smith had 11. Maryland was led by Donta Scott’s 13 points.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash in Michigamme Township
UPDATE: MTU student killed in Michigamme Township crash
This photo shows the salvage barge along the breakwall in Marquette. The sunken tug is visible...
Coast Guard: Tugboat removed, no fuel spilled along Marquette Lower Harbor breakwall
A man is rescued from the water of the Portage Canal
Man falls through the ice into the Portage Canal
Vaccine rollout graphic.
LIST: Upper Michigan COVID-19 vaccination options for adults 65+
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Red Wings turn the tables on Blue Jackets with overtime win
MTU’s White named GLIAC Men’s Basketball North Division Player of the Week
Heat overcomes slow start to get revenge on Pistons
Harden, Durant help Nets edge Bucks