Winds Crank Up on Wednesday
Temperatures Will Warm Up Over Today, But it Won’t Feel Warm
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, becoming windy, chance of some light snow and flurries
Highs: mainly 20s with some 30 degree readings west
Thursday: Brisk winds with snow showers increasing in the west-northwest wind snow belts during the afternoon
Highs: around 30, coldest far west
Friday: Cold with snow showers in the northwest-wind snow belts
Highs: near 10 far west, teens elsewhere
Saturday: Some flurries near Lake Superior, cloudy to partly cloudy
Highs: teens to around 20
There is a chance of a dusting of light snow most locations on Sunday. Otherwise, only lake effect snows are expected during next week with seasonable temperatures.
