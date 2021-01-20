Winds Crank Up on Wednesday

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, becoming windy, chance of some light snow and flurries

Highs: mainly 20s with some 30 degree readings west

Thursday: Brisk winds with snow showers increasing in the west-northwest wind snow belts during the afternoon

Highs: around 30, coldest far west

Friday: Cold with snow showers in the northwest-wind snow belts

Highs: near 10 far west, teens elsewhere

Saturday: Some flurries near Lake Superior, cloudy to partly cloudy

Highs: teens to around 20

There is a chance of a dusting of light snow most locations on Sunday. Otherwise, only lake effect snows are expected during next week with seasonable temperatures.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.