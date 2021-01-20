U.P. Children’s Museum asking community to share their dreams for 2021

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum is looking forward to a brighter 2021 with a new campaign called New Beginnings. They’re asking the community to get involved by sharing their dreams for the new year written on stars.

You can make your own at home or pick up paper or foam stars at the museum. They’re hoping to see them on the windows and doors of homes, at work and in pictures shared online.

“It’s in the spirit of sharing and it’s in the spirit of new beginnings and 2021 has a lot of hope and we want to share that hope with everyone and little children have dreams too and let them share what those dreams are,” said Nheena Weyer Ittner, Director of the UPCM.

The stars can be picked up for free and the entire community is invited to participate. The museum is also still booking two-hour blocks for you and your household to play.

