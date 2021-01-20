Roughly 58% of UP COVID vaccines administered as of Wednesday’s report

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In a look at coronavirus vaccine data, Upper Michigan is pacing ahead of the state and the rest of the nation.

As of available data on Wednesday, Jan. 20, Upper Michigan had administered 26,425 of 45,650 distributed vaccines. That means 58% of available vaccines have been given to Upper Michigan residents.

Michigan as a whole is reporting 50% of available doses has been given (552,713 doses administered of 1,096,025 available).

Nationwide, the CDC is reporting 40% vaccination rates.

