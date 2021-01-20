Advertisement

Roughly 57% of UP COVID vaccines administered as of Wednesday’s report

COVID-19 doses administered in Upper Michigan as of data posted on Jan. 20, 2021. (Data from...
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In a look at coronavirus vaccine data, Upper Michigan is pacing ahead of the state and the rest of the nation.

As of available data on Wednesday, Jan. 20, Upper Michigan had administered 26,034 of 45,350 distributed vaccines. That means 57% of available vaccines have been given to Upper Michigan residents.

Michigan as a whole is reporting 47% of available doses has been given (512,906 doses administered of 1,089,225 available).

Nationwide, the CDC is reporting 40% vaccination rates.

To keep track of vaccinations in Michigan, click here, and for CDC vaccination data, click here.

