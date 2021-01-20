Red Wings turn the tables on Blue Jackets with overtime win

DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Tyler Bertuzzi scored 15 seconds into overtime and Bobby Ryan became the first player to score four times in his first three games with Detroit, leading the Red Wings to a 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Bertuzzi was credited with the winning goal after the puck went off him and into the net following a rebound off Dylan Larkin’s shot.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.