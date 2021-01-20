Advertisement

Red Wings turn the tables on Blue Jackets with overtime win

Bobby Ryan sets team record for a newcomer
Published: Jan. 19, 2021
DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Tyler Bertuzzi scored 15 seconds into overtime and Bobby Ryan became the first player to score four times in his first three games with Detroit, leading the Red Wings to a 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Bertuzzi was credited with the winning goal after the puck went off him and into the net following a rebound off Dylan Larkin’s shot.

