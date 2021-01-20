Phase two for Lakeshore Boulevard concentrates on restoration of the shoreline

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A plan for phase two of Lakeshore Boulevard was presented tonight before the Marquette City Board of Commissioners.

A team from Baird and Associates, a coastal engineering firm, used drone surveys to compare the erosion process along the shore as far back as 1939.

Along a large section of the shoreline, 4 to 8-inch cobble-sized stones will be placed to create easy access to the water.

The stones will also allow water to seep into the wetlands that will be created further inland. Those wetlands will be formed between the road and the water. Sand dune restoration will help restore a natural habitat for wildlife.

“Lake Superior has more than one thousand miles of coastline that is rocky,” says Clark. “So there’s a natural precedent right on Lake Superior. What we’re trying to do is simply mimic nature.”

An official report is still in progress to put the plan in motion. Upon approval from the Board of Commissioners, the work is set to start this summer.

Currently, grants are being sought to fund the project.

