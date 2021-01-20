Online sports betting, gaming approved to begin Friday for Sault Tribe

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Michigan tribe will begin to offer online sports betting and gaming this week.

The Sault Ste Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians and Kewadin Casinos announced that after more than a year of work on regulations and review, the Michigan Gaming Control Board has authorized the Sault Tribe to begin online sports betting and online gaming at noon on Friday, Jan. 22.

Kewadin Casinos, along with partner WynnBET, launched the “brick and mortar” Sportsbook operation at all five Kewadin Casinos locations in December of 2020. The online sports betting and gaming will be available via desktop web, mobile web and Apple iOS and Android apps beginning Friday at noon.

“With the State of Michigan’s announcement today regarding the opening of online sports betting and online gaming, we are happy to see the final stages of our partnership with Wynn Resorts come to fruition,” said Joel Schultz, Sault Tribe EDC Director. “Our experience preparing for this date gives us great appreciation for the professionalism and knowledge Wynn Resorts brings to the table. We know these assets will provide our guests with an exceptional online gaming and betting experience. Our staff is very appreciative of the work put in by Wynn, GAN, our legal team and the Board of Directors.”

“We have looked forward to this announcement since the implementation of our bricks and mortar Sportsbook inside our Kewadin Casinos locations. This is a big step for our tribe that will provide more gaming opportunities for our guests.” States Allen Kerridge Kewadin Casinos CEO.

For more information about the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, please visit http://www.saulttribe.com. For more information about Kewadin Casinos, please visit www.Kewadin.com.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.