Advertisement

Officer who diverted rioters escorts Harris at inauguration

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - When Vice President Kamala Harris stepped up to take the oath of office, she was escorted by Eugene Goodman.

He’s the Capitol Police officer who became the face of the resistance to rioters who stormed the Capitol two weeks ago.

He’s taken on a new role -- acting Deputy House Sergeant at Arms.

Washington is on heightened security in the wake of the deadly riot Jan. 6 that temporarily disrupted the electoral certification.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO. Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are moved to the loading dock for...
21 shipments of COVID-19 vaccine impacted due to temperature issues during shipment
Michigan Zoom/Youtube virtual press conference on Jan. 19. 2021.
UPDATE: Gov. Whitmer announces Michigan COVID-19 Recovery Plan
This photo shows the salvage barge along the breakwall in Marquette. The sunken tug is visible...
Coast Guard: Tugboat removed, no fuel spilled along Marquette Lower Harbor breakwall
Mine effect snow in Marquette County
A 17-year-old dug out a snow cave after he got separated from his family while snowmobiling.
Teen snowmobiler builds snow cave to wait for rescue

Latest News

Amanda Gorman reads her poem ‘The Hill We Climb.’
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts...
LIVE: Biden takes the helm as president: ‘Democracy has prevailed’
President-elect Joe Biden greets Lady Gaga during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the...
With passion and fashion, Lady Gaga delivers powerful anthem
Kamala Harris was sworn in as vice president on Wednesday.
Vice President Harris: A new chapter opens in US politics
In this image made from video provided by Emergencias Madrid, firefighters attend the scene...
Gas explosion rips through Madrid building, killing 4