No injuries reported in Iron Mountain house fire

The fire caused extensive fire, smoke and water damage to the home.
(WLUC Created in Canva with Pexels Image)
(WLUC Created in Canva with Pexels Image)
By Alissa Pietila and TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTIAN, Mich. (WLUC) - No injuries were reported following a house fire in Iron Mountain on Tuesday.

According to the Iron Mountain Fire Department, crews were sent to 416 East Stanton Street in Iron Mountain at 10:11 a.m. Jan. 19 for reports of a structure fire. Initial reports did not know if anyone was home at the time of the fire, officials said.

Iron Mountain Fire Department initially responded with Engine 2201 with a four-man crew and arrived on scene in under four minutes. Firefighters observed heavy smoke venting from the eves and attic area.

The duty officer then requested a recall of off duty personnel for a working fire which brought additional resources to the scene which included Ladder 2216 and four personnel, Engine 2202 with 2 personnel, and Utility 2232 with one firefighter.

Firefighters were able to hook up to a fire hydrant on the way to the home and started the initial fire attack. Firefighters then performed a search of the residence with no victims to be found.

After the initial search for possible victims, firefighters extinguished the remaining fire. The cause of the fire at this time is believed to be from a fire that started in the chimney.

Fire crews were on scene until 12:22 p.m. locating hidden and smoldering fire within the walls and attic. The house sustained extensive fire, smoke and water damage to interior of home, but no injuries were reported.

The Iron Mountain Police Department, Iron Mountain Department of Public Works, Integrity CARE EMS, WE Energies and DTE assisted the Iron Mountain Fire Department.

