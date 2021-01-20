NMU Hockey series at Alabama-Huntsville postponed
Courtesy: WCHA, NMU
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WLUC) - The Western Collegiate Hockey Association announced Wednesday that the Jan. 22-23 WCHA series between Northern Michigan and Alabama Huntsville has been postponed due to a COVID-19- related pause in team activities at Alabama Huntsville.
Rescheduling details for the series will be announced at a later date.
