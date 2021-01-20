Advertisement

NMU Hockey series at Alabama-Huntsville postponed

Courtesy: WCHA, NMU
(NMU Graphic)
(NMU Graphic) (WLUC)
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WLUC) - The Western Collegiate Hockey Association announced Wednesday that the  Jan. 22-23 WCHA series between Northern Michigan and Alabama Huntsville has been postponed due to a COVID-19- related pause in team activities at Alabama Huntsville.

Rescheduling details for the series will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO. Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are moved to the loading dock for...
21 shipments of COVID-19 vaccine impacted due to temperature issues during shipment
Michigan Zoom/Youtube virtual press conference on Jan. 19. 2021.
UPDATE: Gov. Whitmer announces Michigan COVID-19 Recovery Plan
This photo shows the salvage barge along the breakwall in Marquette. The sunken tug is visible...
Coast Guard: Tugboat removed, no fuel spilled along Marquette Lower Harbor breakwall
Mine effect snow in Marquette County
A 17-year-old dug out a snow cave after he got separated from his family while snowmobiling.
Teen snowmobiler builds snow cave to wait for rescue

Latest News

Wolverines make sure losing streak stops at one with win over Maryland
Red Wings turn the tables on Blue Jackets with overtime win
MTU’s White named GLIAC Men’s Basketball North Division Player of the Week
Heat overcomes slow start to get revenge on Pistons