MTU’s White named GLIAC Men’s Basketball North Division Player of the Week

49 points in two games against Northwood
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech’s Owen White scored 26 points to lead the Huskies to a 62-49 victory over Northwood Friday afternoon in Midland, Michigan. It was the first game of the season for White, who shot 10 of 16 from the field and added six rebounds (three offensive) and four assists. White played a team high 36 minutes. The following day, White impressed again with 23 points for 49 points on the weekend. The Huskies narrowly defeated Northwood 68-63 and White achieved a double-double with 11 rebounds and six assists, all team highs. White was named to the GLIAC All-Defensive Team as well as the GLIAC All-Tournament Team last season and was selected pre-season all-conference for the North Division.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

