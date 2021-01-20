Minor injuries in Ishpeming US-41 crash

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A two-car crash in front of McDonald’s slowed down US-41 traffic Wednesday morning in Ishpeming.

Minor injuries were reported. Westbound traffic was still backed up as of 8:45 a.m.

The Ishpeming Police Department is handling the investigation. The Ishpeming Fire Department and UP Health System-EMS were at the scene.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

