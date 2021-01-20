Advertisement

Mine effect snow in Marquette County

Weather phenomenon due to kiln from Tilden Mine
(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - An odd weather occurrence turned up in parts of Marquette County this week.

Not only did parts of the area get lake effect snow, but also some mine effect snow.

The kiln at Marquette County’s Tilden Mine was operational today, allowing the hot air to mix with the cold atmospheric conditions, creating a snow cloud.

Meteorologist Matt Zika says mines are not the only places that can unintentionally create this kind of weather phenomenon.

“From cooling towers at power plants,” he explained, “to even cases where large wastewater treatment plants can act as enough of a heat source to billow up some clouds and actually can produce some very narrow swaths of snow downstream from them.”

Zika says we can possibly expect a little more mine effect snow on Thursday and Friday of this week, as well late next week.

