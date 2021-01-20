Michigan State Police to host drive-thru recruiting event at Newberry Detachment

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police (MSP) are seeking motivated individuals who desire an exciting and rewarding career as a trooper.

The MSP is planning to hire more troopers in 2021 to fill vacancies throughout the state, including those in the Upper Peninsula.

The MSP is hosting a drive-thru style recruiting event in the Newberry Detachment parking lot located at 7942 M-123 Highway Newberry MI, 49868 on January 30, 2021 from 10 a.m. thru 3 p.m. Interested individuals will pull up in the parking lot and will be greeted by a MSP Recruiter who can answer questions about the job and can give direction about how to take the next step in the application process.

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, MDHHS orders will be followed for this event including social distancing and the use of face coverings.

According to MSP Recruiter Sgt. Ben Eckola, “There is a significant need for additional troopers at the Newberry Detachment due to retirements and personnel taking on new assignments at other locations within the MSP. The MSP Newberry Detachment provides law enforcement and public safety services to the Luce County area and operates as a part of the Sault Ste. Marie Post.”

“If you are a motivated individual and you desire to have a career which allows you to make a difference in your community; then you should consider joining the MSP. Recruits are also now given an opportunity to select and know their post assignment prior to the start of recruit school. Previously, the MSP would typically not send new troopers back to the communities they came from, but that policy has changed now. Qualified individuals could have the opportunity to live in and enjoy all that the Luce County area has to offer while serving their community as a trooper.”

The minimum requirements for employment are as follows:

Applicants must be at least 21 years of age by recruit school graduation, of good moral character and have no felony convictions.

Must be a U.S. citizen and a Michigan resident at the time of graduation from the academy.

Applicants must possess a high school diploma or GED.

Applicants must have a satisfactory driving record.

From the start of their training, Trooper Recruits are paid approximately $3,800 per month and receive full benefits during recruit school. Starting salary for a Trooper is approximately $50,000, not including overtime and shift premium. After 20 years of service, a trooper’s base salary increases to approximately $73,000. Troopers receive health, dental, vision and life insurance in addition to other benefits.

If you are interested in pursuing a career or if you have questions and cannot attend the event, please contact your local MSP Post, and ask to speak to a recruiter.

To see more information about becoming a trooper or to find out who your local MSP Recruiter is, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.