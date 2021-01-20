Advertisement

Marquette Township Board approves recreational and medicinal marijuana ordinance

The board also approved a zoning amendment to regulate facilities within the township.
The board approved an ordinance allowing recreational and medicinal use facilities within the township.(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Marijuana retailers may begin popping up in Marquette Township soon.

On January 19, the Marquette Township Board unanimously approved an ordinance to allow recreational and medicinal marijuana businesses within the township.

The board discussed concerns and amendments to the ordinance. Some board members said approving the ordinance would help to meet a need in the community, as there has been strong public support for dispensaries in Marquette Township.

Township Zoning and Planning Administrator Jason McCarthy mentioned the potential for research opportunities through Northern Michigan University’s medicinal plant chemistry program as well.

“We tried not to be shortsighted from just the retail aspect of it, but to also think about some kind of research and development or inspection type of scenarios,” said McCarthy.

The board also approved a zoning amendment to regulate facilities within the township. The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community has been planning to open a dispensary at the closed Ojibwa Express gas station on us-41. The amendment will allow that project to move forward

Although they are allowed by the state, consumption facilities and temporary marijuana event licenses facilities are permitted within Marquette Township under the ordinance.

