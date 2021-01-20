Marquette Regional History Center adds new display to main gallery: “Goose Lake Findings First Contact Between Two Cultures”

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - 25 years ago, Jim Paquette was out for a walk along Goose Lake in Marquette County when he found four Jesuit or iconographic rings in the earth.

His report of the rings led to a professional excavation of the Goose Lake Outlet. It was once a winter campsite for hunting and butchering moose.

Over the years, beads, scissors, sewing needles, and moose teeth were discovered, some items dating as far back as 1630.

The sight is now one the most important archeological sites ever found the western Great Lakes.

Jo Wittler, MRHC Curator, says they were very excited about making a display of the artifacts.

“It shows one of the first areas of contact between Native indigenous people and European people in the upper Great Lakes,” says Wittler.

Joe Paquette, an Advocational Archeologist in Marquette County and founder of the first artifacts, says he always reports his findings to help further the study of the area’s history.

“What I find…it doesn’t belong to me,” says Paquette. “It ultimately belongs to all of us. And those things are gifts from the people that once lived here.”

Paquette adds that he is very grateful for the History Center, and the work they do to honor Marquette County’s past.

