Marquette County Health Department working to expand registrations for COVID-19 vaccine

Marquette County Health Department logo with CDC coronavirus graphic.
Marquette County Health Department logo with CDC coronavirus graphic.(MCHD/CDC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) plans to increase registration for the COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Health Department official Jerry Messana updated the Marquette County Board during its meeting Tuesday night.

He explained they’re moving to a pre-registration system that will guarantee an appointment when the county has more vaccines available. Demand for the vaccine has been very high in the county.

It’s estimated about 8,000 Marquette County residents have been given the vaccine so far. The MCHD is increasing the amount of staff to handle phone registration from six to 20.

“So we will man the phones during business hours, eight to five for days until the traffic goes down and then we’ll maintain a line commensurate with the amount of volume we expect for ongoing traffic with the expectation that we can ramp it up or bring it down,” Messana said.

Messana also said they have a permanent site at NMU’s Northern Center for distribution of the vaccine. They’re also exploring other sites in western and southern Marquette County.

The Board also sent a letter to Governor Whitmer recommending business restrictions, specifically regarding restaurants in the county, be lifted or eased due to the downward trend of positive COVID-19 cases.

