Man arrested following hostage situation in Norway Tuesday night

A 33-year-old man had two knives and was threatening a woman, not allowing her to leave the home at 618 15th Avenue.
Police lights.
By Alissa Pietila and TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - A man is in the Dickinson County Jail following a hostage situation Tuesday night in Norway.

According to the Norway City Police Department, officers responded to a domestic violence incident at 618 15th Avenue in Norway at 10:01 p.m. Jan. 19.

Officers were told a 33-year-old white man was armed with two knives and threatening to harm the woman who called 911. Police said the man had reportedly taken the woman hostage and would not let her leave the home.

Once arriving to the home, officers entered the home and attempted to negotiate with the man. Officers said the man refused to negotiate or comply with officer commands.

The Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) activated and team members attempted to negotiate again with the man. Again, the man refused to negotiate with the officers or CIRT.

After continued attempts to get the man to comply with officer demands, he was subdued with the use of non-lethal shotgun rounds. Officers said the man was then taken into custody and taken to the Dickinson County Jail.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, CIRT, North Alert Ambulance and Integrity ambulance assisted the Norway police with this incident.

No other details or names have been released at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

