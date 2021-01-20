Advertisement

Island Resort and Casino’s $33M expansion moves to phase two

There are three construction phases for the expansion.
Island Resort and Casino's new addition to the building.
Island Resort and Casino's new addition to the building.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Island Resort and Casino’s $33 million expansion moved to phase two of construction. The expanded building is now completely enclosed and heated. Instead of using steel, the resort chose to use pre-cast concrete – saving quite a bit of time.

“They put it up from start to finish in three months. So, we’re in closed, it’s warm, there’s heat in here, the guys can work all winter,” said Tony Mancilla, general manager of the Island Resort and Casino.

Phase one – constructing the outside of the building – was completed mid-December. The crew is now on phase two.

“Phase two is going to take roughly six months. It’s all the Ruffins - mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire suppression, metal studs.” Said Peter Dupuis, project manager from Gundlach Champion.

Hopefully by July, the crew will move to the third and final phase.

“Painting, carpeting, wood trim, doors, hardware, case where, vanities, stuff like that,” said Dupuis.

So far, the construction crew has kept the project on time and under budget.

This new expansion includes an additional 138 rooms, a 200-person full-service restaurant, and a waterpark.

“I’m excited about the rooms. The rooms are going to be beautiful. They’re going to be top notch. The waterpark, of course, gives us another group of people to market to,” said Mancilla.

The Island Resort and Casino’s new expansion is scheduled to open in December of 2021.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The photograph shown depicts a group of individuals approaching the U.S. Capitol Building,...
Calumet man arrested in investigation of Capitol riot
FILE PHOTO. Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are moved to the loading dock for...
21 shipments of COVID-19 vaccine impacted due to temperature issues during shipment
Michigan Zoom/Youtube virtual press conference on Jan. 19. 2021.
UPDATE: Gov. Whitmer announces Michigan COVID-19 Recovery Plan
Vaccine rollout graphic.
LIST: Upper Michigan COVID-19 vaccination options for adults 65+
Mine effect snow in Marquette County

Latest News

WUPHD aims to stand up to addiction by facing addiction through community engagement. FACE.
WUPHD aims to change community perception of substance abuse disorder
COVID-19 doses administered in Upper Michigan as of data posted on Jan. 20, 2021. (Data from...
Roughly 57% of UP COVID vaccines administered as of Wednesday’s report
The display shows many artifacts dug up during the professional excavation at Goose Lake Outlet...
Marquette Regional History Center adds new display to main gallery: “Goose Lake Findings First Contact Between Two Cultures”
A resident at the ICMCF gets her first COVID-19 vaccine. (ICMCF photo)
Iron County Medical Care Facility residents, staff get Moderna COVID-19 vaccine