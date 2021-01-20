Island Resort and Casino’s $33M expansion moves to phase two

HARRIS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Island Resort and Casino’s $33 million expansion moved to phase two of construction. The expanded building is now completely enclosed and heated. Instead of using steel, the resort chose to use pre-cast concrete – saving quite a bit of time.

“They put it up from start to finish in three months. So, we’re in closed, it’s warm, there’s heat in here, the guys can work all winter,” said Tony Mancilla, general manager of the Island Resort and Casino.

Phase one – constructing the outside of the building – was completed mid-December. The crew is now on phase two.

“Phase two is going to take roughly six months. It’s all the Ruffins - mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire suppression, metal studs.” Said Peter Dupuis, project manager from Gundlach Champion.

Hopefully by July, the crew will move to the third and final phase.

“Painting, carpeting, wood trim, doors, hardware, case where, vanities, stuff like that,” said Dupuis.

So far, the construction crew has kept the project on time and under budget.

This new expansion includes an additional 138 rooms, a 200-person full-service restaurant, and a waterpark.

“I’m excited about the rooms. The rooms are going to be beautiful. They’re going to be top notch. The waterpark, of course, gives us another group of people to market to,” said Mancilla.

The Island Resort and Casino’s new expansion is scheduled to open in December of 2021.

