Iron County Medical Care Facility residents, staff get Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine has made its way to Iron County. Staff and residents in the Iron County Medical Care Facility received their first dose on Monday, January 18. According to the facility, 120 staff which is 50% of the employees and 86 out of 119 residents got the shot.

The assistant administrator Craig Jestila says one person did have an allergic reaction right have the shot was administered, but they are fine.

“Post vaccine, immediately, a lot of sore arms; mine I couldn’t lift for a day and a half, and it was extremely sore. So, probably we had a high number of call-ins just because of low-grade fevers, muscle-aches, things like that. A little more than I thought we would have,” he said.

The facility partnered with Walgreens to administer the shots. A second dose will be given on February 22, or to those who want the first as well.

