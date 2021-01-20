Gusty winds before the snow & cold arrive

An upper-level trough will push an area of low pressure across Canada with two fronts across the U.P. today and tomorrow. Ahead of our first one southwest winds increase making for a breezy afternoon as gusts will be in excess of 30mph. This will lead to blowing snow and reduced visibility for some places in the east. Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect for Alger, Northern Schoolcraft, and Luce counties through tomorrow morning. Then, a secondary cold front will glide from north to south tomorrow afternoon with lake effect snow ramping up along the northwest wind belts through Friday as noticeably colder air moves in. Snowfall amounts for most places around 3″ with around 6″ to locally higher in the higher elevations along the northwest wind belts in the Keweenaw and east.

Today: Cloudy, breezy, and mild

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Thursday: Staying breezy with snow showers increasing during the afternoon

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Friday: Continued lake effect snow with significantly colder conditions

>Highs: Mainly teens

Saturday: Morning flurries followed by mostly cloudy skies and cold air

>Highs: Continued Mid to upper teens

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low 20s

