Advertisement

Gusty winds before the snow & cold arrive

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 6:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An upper-level trough will push an area of low pressure across Canada with two fronts across the U.P. today and tomorrow. Ahead of our first one southwest winds increase making for a breezy afternoon as gusts will be in excess of 30mph. This will lead to blowing snow and reduced visibility for some places in the east. Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect for Alger, Northern Schoolcraft, and Luce counties through tomorrow morning. Then, a secondary cold front will glide from north to south tomorrow afternoon with lake effect snow ramping up along the northwest wind belts through Friday as noticeably colder air moves in. Snowfall amounts for most places around 3″ with around 6″ to locally higher in the higher elevations along the northwest wind belts in the Keweenaw and east.

Today: Cloudy, breezy, and mild

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Thursday: Staying breezy with snow showers increasing during the afternoon

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Friday: Continued lake effect snow with significantly colder conditions

>Highs: Mainly teens

Saturday: Morning flurries followed by mostly cloudy skies and cold air

>Highs: Continued Mid to upper teens

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low 20s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO. Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are moved to the loading dock for...
21 shipments of COVID-19 vaccine impacted due to temperature issues during shipment
Michigan Zoom/Youtube virtual press conference on Jan. 19. 2021.
UPDATE: Gov. Whitmer announces Michigan COVID-19 Recovery Plan
This photo shows the salvage barge along the breakwall in Marquette. The sunken tug is visible...
Coast Guard: Tugboat removed, no fuel spilled along Marquette Lower Harbor breakwall
A 17-year-old dug out a snow cave after he got separated from his family while snowmobiling.
Teen snowmobiler builds snow cave to wait for rescue
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Karl Bohnak's Weather Forecast: 1/19/2021
Winds Crank Up on Wednesday
snow
Lake effect snow chances ramp up
Karl Bohnak's Evening Weather: 1/18/2021
Coldest Daylight So Far This Month on Tuesday
snow
A wintery pattern develops this week