Dickinson County Healthcare System staff members received second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Round two of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to many Dickinson County Healthcare System employees, including DCH ICU nurse and RN Pam Faccio; January 7 was a big day for the Faccio, who was the first person to get the vaccine in Dickinson County.

“I got it mid-morning, I didn’t really feel anything; no pain, no soreness, anything to my arm,” said Faccio.

She says when she received her first shot on December 17, she noticed some arm soreness, and a slight headache, but not her second time around. She says small side-effects have been typical, only lasting one to two days.

“If they do have a side-effect it’s very mild,” she explained.

But, no major allergic reactions have been reported at the hospital, due to the vaccines.

Joe Rizzo, the DCH director of public relations says approximately 400 of around 800 staff have been fully vaccinated at the hospital. But that number continues to grow. According to the healthcare system, the county has received 4,875 doses of the vaccine and 3,000 of those have been given with the remaining already allocated or scheduled for patients who are eligible. While DCH is the distribution site for the vaccine, the state ultimately decides the number of vaccines to send out.

“Then, we work very closely with the health department to make sure the doses we receive are allocated and administered as quickly as possible,” said Rizzo.

He says DCH and the health department continue to submit requests for additional doses, but up until the most recent shipment the hospital received this week, all vaccines have been given.

“We do urge you when it’s your time to please consider it strongly,” he added.

Faccio says with many of her co-workers getting the vaccine the hospital atmosphere is more optimistic.

“Everybody’s hopeful and super excited that we got a vaccine,” she said.

The hospital urges everyone to please be patient because the supply is low, and the demand is high. they said it’s best to contact your primary care provider with any questions because they are person that will oversee the scheduling.

