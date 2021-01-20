Advertisement

Calumet man faces charges in Capitol riot

Karl Dresch arrested last night for his role in the insurrection
The photograph shown depicts a group of individuals approaching the U.S. Capitol Building, which can be seen in the background. This was in FBI files from Karl Dresch's Facebook page.(FBI)
By Matt Price
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday, the first known Michigan resident to be federally charged in the Capitol insurrection made his first appearance in federal court.

Karl Dresch was arrested last night in his home town of Calumet.

According to The Detroit News, FBI Special Agent Mara Schneider says there “is probable cause to believe that Dresch committed subject offenses that are under investigation...”

“It’s a felony, and that is Obstructing an Official Proceeding,” said Magistrate Judge Maarten Vermaat.

Dresch is the son of the late Republican State Lawmaker Stephen Dresch, who, from 1990-92, served in the Michigan House of Representatives.

The 40-year-old was one of hundreds of Trump supporters who breached Capitol Hill exactly two weeks ago. In an article posted by The Detroit News, Dresch posted images outside the Capitol Building and by the Washington Monument.

On January 3rd, according to a federal court filing, he posted on Facebook, urging strong supporters of now Former President Trump to go to Washington D.C., saying in part, ‘Take the streets! Take back our country!”

So far, Dresch is one of at least 125 people arrested nationwide for their roles in the riot. He faces at least 20 years in prison if convicted.

Calumet man arrested in investigation of Capitol riot
