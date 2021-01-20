Advertisement

Calumet man arrested in investigation of Capitol riot

Karl Dresch is due to appear in federal court by video Wednesday.
Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan....
Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CALUMET, Mich. (AP & WLUC) - The FBI has arrested a man in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula who is accused of joining the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The detail was disclosed in a request to search a car for evidence about Karl Dresch’s trip to Washington. The car was seized after he was arrested Tuesday in Calumet in Houghton County.

A criminal complaint in federal court was also filed against Dresch. Dresch is due to appear in court by video Wednesday.

The search warrant request is loaded with details about Dresch’s social media postings related to the assault at the Capitol. He joked about the use of tear gas by police. Dresch said, “I love masks now!”

Dresch’s arrest was first reported and detailed in the Detroit News Wednesday morning.

