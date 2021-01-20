AG Nessel encourages Michiganders to read fine print before online gaming, sports betting

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Following the Michigan Gaming Control Board’s (MGCB) authorization of online sports betting and gaming, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is encouraging anyone who may be interested in using those services to first read the fine print before signing up.

Advertisements promoting internet gaming and sports betting websites have been prolific in the past several weeks, with many sites offering free play or site credits for signing up. However, a number of those promotional incentives have strings attached, such as investing a certain amount of money before a player receives the site credit.

“Authorization of these programs is very recent, and I urge anyone who is interested in registering to carefully read and understand the terms and conditions related to the promotional packages being offered so that you are not confused about what might be expected,” Nessel said. “In some instances, site users may be required to spend or deposit a certain amount of money into an account before receiving their free play credits, and users should make themselves aware of such conditions so they are not taken off guard.”

While free play promotional offerings are common practices in standard casinos, the online gambling arena is new to Michigan and the Attorney General’s office wants consumers to be aware of the details surrounding the advertisements.

