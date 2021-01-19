Advertisement

Whitmer names new Republican to Michigan election board

Tony Daunt, executive director of the Michigan Freedom Fund, will succeed Aaron Van Langevelde, whose term expires Jan. 31.
(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed a new Republican to Michigan’s election board, replacing one who was not re-nominated by the GOP after he voted to certify Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump.

Tony Daunt, executive director of the Michigan Freedom Fund, will succeed Aaron Van Langevelde, whose term expires Jan. 31.

Under law, the Democratic governor had to choose one of three people nominated by the state Republican Party.

In November, Van Langevelde angered GOP activists when he joined two Democrats on the Board of State Canvassers to confirm Biden’s 154,000-vote win.

The other Republican canvasser abstained.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

