White House releases Trump’s farewell address

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(AP) - In his farewell address, President Donald Trump said he will pray for the success of the next administration.

The White House released the video address Tuesday afternoon, a day ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

In the video, Trump said, “This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous.”

Trump also addressed the storming of the Capitol building by his supporters after he directed them to “fight” the election results showing he lost.

He said that “all Americans were horrified by the assault on our Capitol” and that “political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans” and “can never be tolerated.”

Trump also trumpeted what he sees as his top achievements in office, including efforts to normalize relations in the Middle East.

He said: “We did what we came here to do — and so much more.”

