UPHS-Portage tightens inpatient visitor rules

Effective Tuesday, visitors will not be permitted into the hospital’s inpatient unit.
(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - For the safety of patients, employees and medical staff, UP Health System-Portage is implementing certain visitor restrictions. 

Effective Tuesday, visitors will not be permitted into the hospital’s inpatient unit. Previous limited visitation hours for inpatients of 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. will be suspended until further notice.

UPHS-Portage says visitors will only be permitted into the inpatient unit if they are:

  • Necessary for the provision of medical care or to exercise the power of attorney or court-appointed guardianship for an individual currently admitted to the inpatient unit;
  • Accompanying an admitted inpatient specifically at the time of discharge to assist with the process and/or post-procedure. Routine visiting will not be permitted;
  • One support person with the patient in the Family Birthing Center, including one certified doula or midwife during labor;
  • A parent, foster parent, or guardian of an individual under 21 years of age who is under the facility’s care;
  • Visiting an individual under the facility’s care who is in critical condition or hospice care;
  • Visiting under urgent circumstances or for the purpose of performing official government functions;
  • Able to wear an appropriate mask or face covering. If you are unable to wear an appropriate mask or face covering, you may be denied entry into the facility.
  • PLEASE NOTE: Visitors are not allowed for patients in isolation including those who are under observation for suspected or test positive for COVID-19.

UPHS-Portage says its top priority is safeguarding the health and wellbeing of patients, providers, employees, and community, and it will continue to adapt operations to safely protect and support patients. The hospital says limiting the number of visitors in the inpatient unit is in the best interest of our high-risk inpatient population at this time. Every effort will be made to utilize other means of communication between patients and family.

The hospital’s visitation policy for those not currently staying in the inpatient unit is as follows:

  • Patients are limited to one WELL visitor per stay, including one companion for ambulatory appointments.
  • All approved WELL visitors must be 18 years of age or older, will be screened upon arrival at destination, and will be required to wear a mask at all times while in the facility.
  • Visitors who do not pass the screening will be asked to reschedule their visit until they are symptom-free.
  • Visitors must wear an appropriate mask or face covering at all times. If you are unable to wear an appropriate mask or face covering, you may be denied entry into the facility.
  • PortagePointe continues to have a no visitor policy at this time.

UPHS-Portage says it is continuing to perform a health evaluation of all individuals that are not under the care of the facility each time the individual seeks to enter the facility at their destination, and must deny entry to those who do not meet the evaluation criteria. The evaluation criteria include:

“We want to reassure our community that it is safe to come to the hospital should you or your family need care,” said Ed Freysinger, CEO of UP Health System-Portage. “We continue to provide the necessary care that our communities need.”

For up-to-date information, visit www.CDC.gov. View up-to-date information for UPHS-Portage at PortageHealth.org/covid-19-information.

