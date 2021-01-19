Advertisement

The UPside - January 18, 2021

This week’s UPsider is Ishpeming resident, Kori Tossava.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2021
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsider is Ishpeming resident, Kori Tossava.

She is the director of Community Services at UP Home Health and Hospice, and has spent a significant amount of her professional career working with community organizing and non-profits, trying to make where she calls home, a better place.

Learn more about Tossava and why she wants to help her community in the video above.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly upside report. To submit an individual, group or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

